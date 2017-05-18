Google Assistant redesigns its settings page on phones

This week saw a number of Google Assistant-related announcements for phones from keyboard input to Actions on Google. The latest is a redesign of Assistant’s settings on phones that is starting to widely rollout today.

The new design is noticeably more compact with no toggles or long descriptions on the main page. Instead, everything is located in its own dedicated screen.

Up top is a grouping of Account related settings like Personal info, Payments, and Shared devices. The next is Devices and lists all of your Google Assistant gadgets. Here users can disable Assistant for that device and tweak other specific settings.

The last grouping is Services, which includes Home Control, News, My Day, Shopping lists, and the recently added Shortcuts. At the bottom of each screen there is a new Availability section that notes what devices (phones, Home, etc.) the respective feature supports.

Actual functionality remains identical, but this design is greatly simplified for users as it does not overload them with multiple options on a single page.