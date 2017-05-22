Google posts I/O 2017’s highlight video

Google I/O 2017 might have ended last week but if you missed any of it, don’t worry as Google has now posted its yearly highlight video to showcase the best things to happen at this year’s developer conference…

This year’s video is short and to the point. Instead of showing off new projects and products, it leads us through the experience shared by developers at I/O. From the joy of getting a ticket, getting an opportunity to talk to Googlers and test out their own code, and lastly partying with other developers from all over the world.

While this is just a glimpse into I/O 2017, it isn’t everything that developers got to experience. For that, you should check out the Google Developer’s YouTube channel. There, Google has posted every single keynote, session, and fireside chat so that everyone has the opportunity to learn about the new things coming from Google.

If you want to know more about what was announced at this year’s developer conference, you should check out our complete roundup of everything that Google unveiled at I/O 2017.