LG debuts the rugged ‘X Venture’ smartphone, IP68 and Nougat for as little as $11/month

Not every smartphone is designed to take a beating, and less expensive phones often leave durability as the least important part of the device. Now, LG is bringing us a rugged Android smartphone which, on paper, seems like a pretty good value — the LG X Venture.

LG’s X series of smartphones are all designed to be affordable devices with specific focuses on one aspect of the smartphone experience. With the X Venture, LG’s focus is very clearly durability and protection from the elements.

The device offers IP68 protection against dust and water and LG says that the phone has passed 14 different MIL-STD 810G for temperature, water, shock, and more. The company says it passed all the tests with “with flying colors.” The device is built from plastic for the most part and offers up black or brown color variants. It also offers a rear fingerprint sensor and a wide-angle front-facing camera, as well as a 16MP rear shooter.

As for specifications, the LG X Venture offers a Snapdragon 435, Android Nougat, a 5.2-inch 1080p display, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage (with microSD), and a massive 4,100 mAh battery. Overall it’s not a bad package for the price, and LG didn’t have to cut too many corners (bad pun courtesy of Justin Duino) on it either.

AT&T will be the exclusive carrier of the X Venture in the US and will offer it starting May 26th for $11 a month. That puts the price at around $260, but it’s unclear what retail price LG will ask for in other regions, as it will be available in parts of Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.