Mophie releases juice pack battery case for Google Pixel XL w/ 2950mAh capacity and wireless charging

The Google Pixel and Pixel XL are arguably two of the best Android smartphones on the market, but unlike other major handsets such as the Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6, there aren’t that many cases out there for it. Today, there’s another option on the market as mophie, a well-known battery accessory company, has announced the availability of a battery case for the Pixel XL…

The mophie juice pack adds two great things to your Pixel XL: almost double the battery life and wireless charging. The case features a 2,950mAh battery which is just slightly smaller than the XL’s 3,450mAh built-in battery. According to mophie, this extends the phone’s talk time to over 50 hours, but it also adds a decent amount of thickness.

Wireless charging is another thing that newer flagships have that the Pixel line is missing. Using Qi and “other” technologies, when this case is on your handset, all you need to do is set it down on a wireless charger and let it do its thing. If you don’t want to wirelessly charge your phone, there is a USB Type-C port which will charge the case and the phone at the same time.

If you want to purchase a mophie juice pack for your Pixel XL, you can either order one online directly from mophie or try your luck and grab one from your local Verizon store. The case is available starting today for $99.95.