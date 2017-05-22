Mophie releases juice pack battery case for Google Pixel XL w/ 2950mAh capacity and wireless charging
The Google Pixel and Pixel XL are arguably two of the best Android smartphones on the market, but unlike other major handsets such as the Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6, there aren’t that many cases out there for it. Today, there’s another option on the market as mophie, a well-known battery accessory company, has announced the availability of a battery case for the Pixel XL…
UAG Samsung Galaxy S8 Cases
The mophie juice pack adds two great things to your Pixel XL: almost double the battery life and wireless charging. The case features a 2,950mAh battery which is just slightly smaller than the XL’s 3,450mAh built-in battery. According to mophie, this extends the phone’s talk time to over 50 hours, but it also adds a decent amount of thickness.
Wireless charging is another thing that newer flagships have that the Pixel line is missing. Using Qi and “other” technologies, when this case is on your handset, all you need to do is set it down on a wireless charger and let it do its thing. If you don’t want to wirelessly charge your phone, there is a USB Type-C port which will charge the case and the phone at the same time.
If you want to purchase a mophie juice pack for your Pixel XL, you can either order one online directly from mophie or try your luck and grab one from your local Verizon store. The case is available starting today for $99.95.
mophie introduces juice pack battery case made for Google Pixel XL
Orange County, Calif., (May 22, 2017) – mophie—the #1 mobile battery case brand in the US(1) — is bringing wireless charging to the Google Pixel XL with its latest battery case. The juice pack made for Google Pixel XL extends talk time to over 50 hours with a rechargeable 2,950mAh battery, and features charge force wireless power for effortless charging throughout the day.
Compatible with all mophie charge force accessories, enjoy easy wireless charging at home, the office or in the car. The juice pack made for Google Pixel XL is also compatible with Qi and other popular wireless charging systems, including those found at airports, restaurants, coffee houses, in furniture and many new vehicles. When a quick charge is needed, the USB-C port on the juice pack provides fast-charging speeds at 15 Watts to power your phone up in a hurry.
The juice pack made for Google Pixel XL is equipped with mophie’s signature features, including:
High-impact protection: Internal rubberized support pads built to withstand drops and hard falls. Lightweight, low-profile design: Raised corners provide added protection against scratched and cracked screens. Priority+ charging: The phone charges first, and then the juice pack battery. Forward-facing speaker ports: Sound is amplified and redirected out the front of the case. LED power indicator: Turn the juice pack battery on/off or press to display battery levels and charge status.
The juice pack made for Google Pixel XL is available at mophie.com and Verizon retail locations for $99.95.