Google Opinion Rewards hits India, Singapore, and Turkey in latest update

Occasionally, one of Google’s apps will get an update just to expand international availability. Today’s update to Google Opinion Rewards, the company’s app that pays you in Google Play credit to answer short surveys about topics (sometimes) relevant to you, is one of those cases.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

As can be seen in the app’s change log over at the Play Store, the latest version adds support for India, Singapore, and Turkey:

Now available in India, Singapore and Turkey.

So, as goes without saying, you can now download Google Opinion Rewards if you reside in any of these three countries. Those in the US (or other countries where Opinion Rewards has long been available) won’t see any difference. As always, you can get the app from the Play Store.