Twitter updates its emoji set with full Emoji 5.0 support

Twitter designer Bryan Haggerty has shared today that the social media platform has updated its emoji to include all of the new images available with the Emoji 5.0 release.

Twitter’s custom set of emoji, called Twemoji has been updated today to version 2.3. This update brings all of the 69 new images (239 with skin tone variations and duplicates) that are included in Emoji 5.0.

Emoji 5.0 was just released last week, so while you’ll be able to use the new emoji via Twitter’s website, it’s not currently available with Nougat. Emoji 5.0 support is showing up for those running the Android O developer preview.

Twitter users quickly started pointing out what Tweets using the new emoji look like on a variety of devices/applications that don’t support the new update yet. Haggerty mentioned on Twitter that the update should be available soon on TweetDeck.

A few months ago, Emojipedia released a video showcasing a final list of all the new images for the Emoji 5.0 update. Until we see more widespread adoption, you can check out and use these new emoji on Twitter’s website.