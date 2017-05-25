Moto says Android Wear 2.0 is hitting the 2nd gen. Moto 360 ‘as early as today’

Android Wear 2.0 has seen a terribly slow rollout, and that rollout (apparently) continues today with the 2nd generation Moto 360. Android Wear 2.0, the first major revamp of Google’s smartwatch OS, and first went official all the way back in February.

For those out of the loop, Android Wear 2.0 brings refreshed user interface, an on-the-watch Play Store for downloading apps directly to your watch, support for watchface complications, and more. It’s not yet clear what features — if any — the 2nd generation Moto 360 will get beyond what’s in Android Wear 2.0, but we’ll know soon enough.

Motorola originally said that its smartwatches would get the update to Wear 2.0 in late May.

At this point we haven’t yet seen a Moto 360 (2nd gen.) actually get the update, but Moto says on Twitter that the update will be rolling out in phases starting “as early as today.” Additionally, Moto says that the Moto 360 Sport, which is essentially identical to the base 2nd gen. watch in terms of internal hardware, “will get 2.0 but [the company has] no timing to share.”