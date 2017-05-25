What does Essential need to offer to convince you to purchase its smartphone? [Poll]

Essential, Andy Rubin’s latest startup, has been teasing its upcoming smartphone for some time now. Today, it took to Twitter to announced that it will finally unveil the mysterious device on May 30th. With so many other great devices on the market, what does Essential’s forthcoming smartphone have to offer to get you to purchase it?

There have been several rumors floating around about Essential’s handset but one thing we do know for sure if that it will feature an almost bezel-less design. Looking very similar to Xiaomi’s Mi Mix, a photo released by Rubin shows off the top right corner of the Essential device. On screen, all we can see is the time, an LTE+ connection, and a bit of the wallpaper. What we also see is the tiny bezel that wraps around the top and side of the smartphone.

Besides the hint at its overall design, everything else that we know about the handset is based on rumors and speculation. Supposedly, it will feature a 5.5-inch display, run on a Snapdragon 835 CPU with 4GB of RAM, and have a proprietary magnetic connector that will allow the addition of hardware accessories. The last rumor does appear to be supported after Essential tweeted out a silhouette of the phone with some sort of item protruding from the top of it.

So, what does Essential’s upcoming smartphone need to offer to get you to consider purchasing it as your next daily driver? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!