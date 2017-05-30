Where to buy the BlackBerry Keyone in the US

BlackBerry’s big release for 2017 is the new Keyone, first revealed back at CES 2017. In the time since we’ve reviewed the device and it holds a lot of promise for those in the target market, and starting tomorrrow, interested buyers will finally have a chance to pick it up.

Starting May 31st, the BlackBerry Keyone will go up for sale unlocked in the United States, as well as in several other regions around the world including BlackBerry’s home country of Canada. For those located in the US, there are a handful of options available.

The first major option for picking up the Keyone is through Amazon. Both the GSM unlocked and the CDMA variants of the phone will be available for sale at $549. The GSM option, of course, works for networks such as T-Mobile and AT&T, as well as some others like Cricket Wireless. The CDMA variant, on the other hand, works on Verizon Wireless.

Secondly, eager Keyone buyers will be able to pick up the device via Best Buy’s online store as well as select Best Buy retail locations. Pricing remains the same, but only the GSM model will be available out of the gate.

Further, Sprint will be offering the BlackBerry Keyone in its stores and online later this Summer with other carriers also potentially jumping on board as well.

Best Buy and Amazon have yet to open up orders for the device, but we’ll update this article accordingly when they are available.