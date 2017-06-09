Samsung’s Gear S3 Frontier and Classic are now available from Verizon Wireless

Android Wear is a powerful platform for smartwatches, but I, along with a lot of others apparently, have recently moved to Samsung’s Tizen on the Gear S3 family — and it’s fantastic. The combination of hardware and software on these devices is excellent, and starting today, Verizon Wireless customers can finally join the club.

The Samsung Gear S3 comes in two variants, the “sporty” Gear S3 Frontier and the more traditional Gear S3 Classic. Both pack the same specifications under the hood and the same Tizen operating system, just in a different body. One difference between the two for quite a while was the lack of an LTE option on the Classic. Samsung recently resolved that though, bringing an LTE Gear S3 Classic to AT&T and T-Mobile, and now, Verizon Wireless.

The LTE versions of these two watches are no different from the WiFi variants that we reviewed late last year aside from the addition of a SIM card and some standalone capabilities. For example, the LTE-powered Gear S3 has the ability to stream music from Spotify or download applications completely independent of your connected smartphone.

Pricing for the Gear S3 Frontier and Gear S3 Classic at Verizon is identical — $349 on a two-year contract or $399 at retail. Currently, the devices are available in-store only, but should be available for order online soon. Verizon is also offering a $100 credit to anyone who picks up a Samsung smartphone along with either Gear S3.