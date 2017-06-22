YouTube announces dynamic video player, wider rollout of share feature and YouTube TV

At VidCon 2017 today, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki announced a slew of updates for both consumers and creators of the platform. The mobile apps will soon dynamically adapt their video player window, while YouTube’s built-in share feature and YouTube TV are seeing a wider rollout in the coming weeks.

At the event, Wojcicki shared that 1.5 billion logged in viewers visit YouTube every single month. On average, viewers spend over an hour a day watching from a mobile device.

YouTube for Android and iOS were redesigned with bottom bar navigation just last month. In the coming weeks, the apps will better adapt to the variety of ways that video is now captured. Specifically, the player window can reshape to fit square, vertical, or horizontal video.

Meanwhile, YouTube’s built-in sharing functionality will finally get a wider rollout in a couple of weeks. First launching in Latin America and then the U.S., users will notice a fifth tab where they can send and receive video directly from friends on YouTube.

Currently available in only five markets, YouTube TV is expanding to the following ten in the coming weeks: Dallas-Fort Worth, Washington, D.C., Houston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Detroit, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne and Charlotte.

Included as part of YouTube TV and Red, 12 new Red Originals are also in the works.

The event also saw the company, along with Google VR and the Daydream team, announce a new VR180 video format to boost virtual reality creation on the platform.