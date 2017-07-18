Snapchat update adds Tint Brush color feature, adding Multi-Snap 10-second clips soon

The latest update to Snapchat coming today brings two new features: Multi-Snap and Tint Brush. Multi-Snap lets you create up to a minute of video now by separately recording up to 10 seconds at a time, and Tint Brush is a new color editing feature for selecting and editing a specific part of a photo.

Multi-Snap works by continuously recording video while you hold the shutter button and automatically breaking up clips every 10 seconds. You can then edit or remove each section of your Multi-Snap before posting it.

Tint Brush is the other new feature addition which can be found under the creative tools. This lets you select a color as well as a section of an image to easily change the tint of the area in the image.

Snapchat is rolling out Multi-Snap first on iOS and later to Android while Tint Brush is available on both platforms starting today.

Both updates expand on the capabilities of Snapchat and follow similar feature additions this summer including both Limitless Snaps and links to Snaps. Snapchat also recently rolled out new location sharing features including the new Snap Map for viewing Stories around the world.

Snapchat is available for free on the Play Store.

(via TechCrunch)

