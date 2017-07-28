Samsung was the world’s largest maker of chipsets in Q2 2017

Between its mobile, television, display, appliance, and display divisions, Samsung has loaded itself up with more than enough work. The company is pretty deeply invested in all of these industries, but one that’s recently seen tremendous success is Samsung’s processing chips. Just recently, Samsung was officially titled as the world’s biggest maker of chipsets in Q2 2017.

Earlier today, Samsung announced that its chip-making business has reported a profit of $7.1 billion USD for the second quarter of this year. To put things into perspective, Samsung only made $2.3 billion USD this same time last year. According to Samsung, the reason for this massive growth is thanks to a high demand for server DRAMs and SSDs that accounted for $15.1 billion USD worth of sales.

However, perhaps the most notable feat for Samsung with this report is that it’s finally beaten Intel when it comes chipsets. Intel has been the world’s leading chipset manufacturer for nearly 24 years, so Samsung beating the company at its own game is something that’s absolutely worth commending.

While Samsung’s SSDs are quite popular here in the States, the same isn’t true for its mobile processors. Samsung’s Exynos chipsets have proven time and time again to be quite powerful, but Qualcomm still has a dominant hold when it comes to mobile processing – at least on the Android side of things. A report earlier this month announced that Samsung was working to provide Apple with processors for upcoming iPhones, and if this ends up being the case, it might give Samsung the boom it needs to really have its processors present in Galaxy phones in the US.

