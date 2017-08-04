LG V30: First hands-on photo leaks showing a prototype of the upcoming flagship

LG is scheduled to hold a press event on August 31 at IFA in Berlin, where the company’s upcoming V30 flagship is set announced. Device renders have already given us a pretty good idea for what to expect from the V30, but a leaked photo for a prototype of the phone now shows us what it might look like in person…

The image below was captured by someone in Korea who got their hands on an engineering unit of the V30, and while the final design may change before release time, the look of the phone does line up with what past rumors have suggested. In the photo we can see the V30’s P-OLED FullVision display, and the bezel-less 18:9 form factor is very similar to what we saw earlier this year with the LG G6. We can also see the V30’s front-facing camera near the top-left, but that’s about it.

One of the hallmark features for the V-series has been the secondary display at the top of the phones’ main screen, but this year, LG will be replacing this for something that’s being referred to as a, “floating bar.” This hands-on photo doesn’t reveal anything about the floating bar, but our guess is that it’ll work similarly to the V10 and V20’s secondary display by revealing the time, date, notifications, etc.

Following its announcement on August 31, the LG V30 is expected to go on sale about a month later on September 28, with pre-orders beginning on September 17. There’s quite a lot riding on the V30 considering the mostly positive reception to this year’s G6, and while this new photo may not reveal a whole lot more about the phone, it still has us plenty excited for what LG will be announcing in a few short weeks.

