New Google Home Preview Program provides early access to latest firmware

Last year, Google introduced a Preview Program for the Chromecast that provided devices with the latest features ahead of time. The company is now expanding the program to include Google Home devices.

The Preview Program (via Android Police) is explicitly not a beta, but rather jumps enrolled devices to the top of the update queue. In terms of rollout, the Preview channel will be updated “shortly before the full push of our production firmwares.”

This is not “beta” software. Our intention is that Preview Program updates will be of the same quality as production version updates. You’re simply getting earlier access to new features before they’re released broadly.

After signing up, users will receive an email every time their device receives the latest firmware. Google also encourages those enrolled in the program to provide early feedback.

To sign-up for the beta, follow the instructions below:

From your phone or tablet, open the Google Home app . In the upper right corner of the home screen, tap Devices to see your available Chromecast and Google Home devices. Scroll to find the device card for the device you’d like to enroll in the Preview Program. In the top right corner of the device card, tap the device card menu . Tap Settings > Preview Program. If you don’t see Preview Program, we aren’t accepting new members at this time. Please continue to check back as opportunities become available. Choose whether to receive email notifications by moving the slider to the right or left. Note: We recommend allowing email notifications so you’ll know when new updates are pushed to your device. If you opt-in to email notifications, you’ll be asked to sign into your Google account if you haven’t already. Review the contents of that page, and tap Join Program. Review the contents of the page, then tap OK, GOT IT.

The Preview Program is likely still rolling out as we have yet to see it on our Google Home devices.