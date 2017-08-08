Deezer is the latest music streaming service heading to Google Home

Google Home’s list of compatible features and services has been steadily growing ever since its release, and the latest addition to Google’s smart speaker is Deezer – the fifth music streaming option – which joins Google Play Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, and Spotify.

Sigma 18-35mm Lens

Deezer’s appearance on Google Home marks the first time that the streaming service has ever had support for voice controls via a smart assistant/speaker. Like you’d expect with other major streaming options, you can use Deezer on Google Home to instantly listen to any of the 43 million tracks on the service, skip and pause/play songs, and listen to custom playlists that you’ve created.

It’s hard to standout in the music streaming world these days, but Deezer does so thanks to something that it calls “Flow.” According to Deezer, Flow is a “personal soundtrack that uses smart data and algorithm along with personal recommendations from editors to play the tracks you want to hear.” This is one of Deezer’s most popular features on its mobile app, and it’s also now available to use with Google Home.

Google Home functionality is only available for Deezer Premium+ subscribers in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, and if you aren’t one already, you can join the service for $9.99/month after a 30-day free trial.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: