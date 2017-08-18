Google is bringing video previews in search results to Android

When searching for something on your phone, you typically want to find what you’re looking for ASAP so you can get on with the rest of your day. Today, Google is helping you do just that with the release of video previews in search results on Android.

With video previews, any video clips that pop up in your search results will now start to automatically play to provide you with an idea of what that video is about without having to open it first. Videos won’t play with sound as Google was previously testing with movie trailers, but will instead play as a GIF file like YouTube’s desktop app.

This feature is rolling out now to both the Google and Chrome apps on Android, and Google says that it will be more widely available to users starting next week. I currently don’t have access to it yet, but most users should over the following days.

Video previews will only work when connected to a Wi-Fi network by default, but if you want to change this so they work on over cellular as well, you can do so through the settings in either the Chrome or Google app. Additionally, this is also where you’ll find an option to turn off video previews altogether if you’d rather not have them enabled.

