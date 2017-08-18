Leaked image reveals new Nest thermostat w/ first significant redesign in years

Following Tony Fadell’s departure last year, new CEO Marwan Fawaz reiterated that Nest has a long-term roadmap, with plans to scale up and reach more customers. While their recently released Nest Cam IQ is not the best example of a mass market product, a new leak suggests that the company is working on a more affordable version of their thermostat.

The venerable Evan Blass tweeted a picture this evening that shows off a thermostat that is clearly in the vein of previous Nest design. It’s round with a white ring bezel and features a Nest logo at the very bottom. Unlike the third-generation Nest Learning Thermostat, there does not appear to be a traditional LCD display.

Rather, information like the temperature readings and icons appear to be projected from behind a plastic surface. However, this display is fully capable of showing several colors and likely offers the same thermostat controls that are found on existing models. It’s unclear if this is a touchcsreen, but the surrounding ring likely points to twist controls.

With duller, plastic-like materials instead of metal, it’s likely that this thermostat will not be as premium as previous devices. In this case, that is a good thing for Nest who needs to enter the lower and mid-range market if it wants to better compete and attract first time buyers.

Nest’s last product came at the end of May, given this leak, it’s possible that the company might be targeting the holiday season for release.