Samsung might announce a new Gear 360 camera at IFA this week

At the end of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 announcement event last week in New York City, the company teased its upcoming press conference that will be taking place in just a few days at IFA in Berlin. Samsung hinted at multiple devices being announced at the upcoming trade show, and one of them just might be a new Gear 360 camera.

On August 25 (this past Friday), Samsung submitted an application with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (via Mobielkopen) for a new product that’s referred to as the “360 Round.” The application reveals that the model number for the gadget is SM-R260, but aside from that, not much else is revealed.

As you’d expect, the 360 Round will be capable of capturing 360-degree photos and videos. As described in the application for the still unannounced product, this gadget will offer:

Digital cameras, motion picture cameras, photgraphic apparatus and instruments; multiframe view cameras; cameras; camcorders; digital video recorders; video cameras, camera mounts; tripods for cameras…

The above description suggests that the 360 Round will be capable of mounting onto a tripod for more stabilized shots, and this sounds a lot like the very first Gear 360 camera that Samsung announced in February of 2016 (now on sale for $96). This first model came in the shape of a sphere and included a small tripod for mounting the camera on a table, ledge, or another flat surface.

Samsung ditched the totally circular design with a more hand-friendly one with the new Gear 360 that was announced earlier this year alongside the Galaxy S8/S8+. It’s interesting that Samsung appears to be going back to the original design it first set out with for the Gear 360, but perhaps the 360 Round will be marketed more towards professionals/enthusiasts whereas the current Gear 360 will remain as a simple and approachable tool for quickly capturing 360-degree content as quickly as possible.

With IFA scheduled to begin this Friday, we’d expect Samsung to take advantage of this time to announce the latest entry in the Gear 360 lineup. In addition to this, we’re also expecting the company to announce its next dual-camera phone with the Galaxy J7+, and the smartwatch + fitness tracking hybrid that is the Gear Sport.

