Samsung Gear Sport spotted on the Gear app store backend revealing 360×360 display, blurry image also leaks

Following yesterday’s announcement of the Galaxy Note 8, Samsung confirmed that it would be unveiling a brand new Gear S smartwatch next week at IFA in Berlin. We’ve heard previous murmurings of a Gear S3/Gear Fit 2 combo device in the form of a Gear Sport, and thanks to a sighting on Samsung’s official Gear app store, the upcoming wearable is as good as official.

When submitting a new application to the Samsung Gear app store, you’re asked to select which resolutions of Gear wearables the app will support. As you can see from the screenshot below, there are choices for 216 x 432 (Gear Fit2 and the still unannounced Gear Fit2 Pro), 360 x 480 (Gear S), 320 x 320 (Gear 1, 2, 2 Neo), and 360 x 360 (Gear S2, S3).

After selecting the 360 x 360 resolution and going to the next screen, you’re then met with a new prompt asking you to choose which device pairs the app will be compatible with (e.g. which phone and wearable combo the app will work properly on). Thanks to our anonymous tipster, we can see that the Samsung Gear Sport is listed alongside the Gear S2 and Gear S3.

This doesn’t reveal a lot about the upcoming wearable, but it does confirm that the Gear Sport will have a 360px screen similar to that of the S2 and S3.

In addition to this, Tizen Cafe in Korea recently shared an image from what appears to be the Samsung website highlighting various accessories that the company offers. Alongside the Gear VR, IconX wireless earbuds, and still unofficially announced Gear Fit2 Pro, we can also see the Samsung Gear Sport.

The design of the watch looks very similar to the Gear S2 that came out in 2015, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. The body of the Gear Sport appears to be rather compact and slim, and this lines up with previous reports that suggested the wearable would have a considerably smaller body than the Gear S3. In addition to this, the image also reveals that the Gear Sport will offer 5 ATM waterproofing which will likely allow for swim tracking.

Samsung is expected to market the Gear Sport as a wearable that offers both smartwatch and fitness tracker functionality in one sleek package, and for someone who was intrigued by the Gear S3 but had to pass it up due to its massive size, I’m rather excited to hopefully learn more about Samsung’s latest wearable next week.

Google isn’t offering any truly compelling wearables at the moment with Android Wear (in my opinion at least), and based on everything we’ve seen so far for the Gear Sport, it looks like Sammy might be about ready to hit a home run this year.

Thanks, Sterling!

