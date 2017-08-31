9to5Toys Lunch Break: Seagate 8TB Hard Drive $150, Wi-Fi Range Extender $44, Samsung SmartThings Kit $150, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Add 8TB of Seagate Expansion USB 3.0 storage to your Mac for $150 shipped
Increase your network coverage w/ this TP-Link 802.11ac Wi-Fi Extender for $44
Samsung’s SmartThings Kit is a great way to start your smart home for $150
Save on Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi + LTE 32GB in all colors: $390 (Reg. $459)
IFA 2017:
- Bang & Olufsen showcases new OLED 4K TV with AirPlay and more built-in
- Audio-Technica unveils a series of new Bluetooth headphones at IFA 2017
- ASUS unveils Windows Mixed Reality-based Headset w/ integrated cameras
- Samsung’s new Gear IconX wireless earbuds have improved battery life and Bixby Voice [Gallery]
- Logitech’s new Wireless Mechanical Keyboard promises gamer performance, more
- D-Link’s new $60 Wi-Fi Surveillance Camera offers HD streams at an affordable price
- Western Digital unveils updated My Cloud Home NAS drives, available now
- Acer just introduced an all-in-one 4K camera with 360-degree capture
Nike takes 40% off shoes, apparel and accessories for a limited time
The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro now $100 off as well at Best Buy, from $700
Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro gets a $100 discount at Best Buy, from $550
Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $200 off at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)
Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro up to $300 off at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)
Add a stylish Leather Apple Watch band from $7 Prime shipped
iTunes launches DreamWorks and Action HD Movie Sale from $8
Hands-on: Anker’s Eufy Genie is a $30 entry-point to Alexa smart speaker ecosystem [Deal]
Review: RAVPower 15000mAh Solar Charger is a versatile option for on-the-go lifestyles
Hands-on: Optoma’s UHD60 4K UHD projector is super sharp and only $1,999 [Video]
9to5Rewards: Plox Levitating Star Wars Death Star Bluetooth Speaker [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
PreSonus Ceres 3.5-inch Powered Speakers w/ Bluetooth $80 shipped (Reg. $150)
- Sony’s Google Assistant smart speaker looks just like Apple’s HomePod, but for $199
- Daily Deals: WD NAS 4TB Internal Hard Drive $120,more
- Philips Over-Ear Headphones play your favorite tunes in Hi-Fi at $50 shipped
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: BioShock, Pin Productivity, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Steam Controller $35, Steam Link $15, more
- Year Walk iOS interactive adventure hits lowest price ever at $1 (Reg. $4)
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 30000mAh USB-C Power Bank $39 shipped, more
- SanDisk unveils 400GB microSDXC card, the highest-capacity model ever
- Acer showcases new powerhouse Orion 9000 desktop PC & curved 35-inch 1440p display
- Garmin launches $200 vívosport fitness tracker w/ GPS, HRM, and other new features
- Ricoh unveils new 360-degree camera sporting 4K video capture and 3D audio
- LEGO unveils a series of new Star Wars kits + the 630-piece BB-8 set
- Logitech unveils powerful Craft keyboard and MX Sound speakers
- Qardio launches new QardioBase with improved sensors, wider base
- Never worry about vacuuming again w/ the self-charging iRobot Roomba 860 for $350
- Seaview 180-degree GoPro Compatible Snorkel Mask $50 shipped (Reg. $80)
- Amazon’s 10-sample Luxury Grooming Boxes are effectively free after credit
- Get a Better Night’s Sleep with these Organic Essentials Cotton Sheets for $36
- Today’s Gold Box includes the Simmons 600 Laser Rangefinder for $65 shipped
- Lord & Taylor Labor Day Sale: up to 80% off clearance, shoes, more
- The North Face Labor Day Sale takes up to 25% off apparel + free shipping
- Pier One celebrates Labor Day with an extra 20% off furniture, home decor, more
- People Magazine: 1yr. subscription for $40 shipped (Reg. $120+)
- Free Chick-fil-A Breakfast Sandwich when you download their iOS or Android app
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Amazon’s online Whole Foods store is now live as upcoming plans take shape
Nintendo Switch Indie Showcase: No More Heroes, Super Meat Boy Forever, more
Unique kitchen gadgets you’ll want to use starting at just $30
- AOC’s latest monitor has a textured gold plated design for your co-workers to look at
- Beyerdynamic packs its Tesla drivers into the new wireless Aventho headphones
- Fitbit launches Flyer Bluetooth headphones with sweat resistance, 6-hr battery life, more
- Insta360 One 4K Camera w/ iPhone support adds anticipated features
- Latest Transcend SSDs for DIY Mac upgrades support high-speed PCIe 3.0
- Fitbit launches $300 ‘Ionic’ Apple Watch competitor w/ 4+ day battery, sleep tracking, more
- The newly announced Canon EOS M100 boasts a 24MP upgrade
- Dell intros its own VR headset for Microsoft’s Mixed Reality Platform
- Nike’s New A.L.C. Cortex Sneaker is here & they are a must-have for this season
- My first real drone experience: DJI Phantom 3 Standard [Video]
- Specdrums turns just about any surface into a musical instrument
- How-to: get your house ready for fall with these must-have decorations
- Secret of Mana remake coming to PS4 & Steam w/ new visuals and multiplayer [Video]
- Smarter Coffee 2.0 brews on-demand drinks from your iPhone or Android
- Otto smart door lock hits with a beautiful design, costly $699 price tag
- Otterbox now lets anyone 3D print accessories for uniVERSE case system
- Amazon announces Prime members will receive special Whole Foods perks, more
- How-to: style the pajama trend with these top items
- Toybox is an affordable iPhone & Android-driven 3D printer designed for kids
- Nintendo releases a brand new trailer for the SNES Classic Edition Console
- SousVide Supreme Touch+ could cook you the perfect meal every time
- This Thunderbolt 3 hard drive/SSD enclosure looks like a mini cheese-grater Mac Pro