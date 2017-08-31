Standalone Android Wear 2.0 apps and watch faces will now work on Wear 1.0

Android Wear 2.0’s marquee features are the on-device Play Store and standalone applications that work independently of a smartphone and therefore function on iOS. Google is now bringing standalone apps to Android Wear 1.0 and announcing Play Store policy changes that will encourage developers to focus on these new types of apps.

Standalone apps are made possible by what Google calls multi-APKs. They unbundle wearable apps from their phone counterpart. This allows for traditionally Android developers to create apps that work on Wear devices that are paired to iOS devices.

Google today announced that these multi-APKs now also work for Android Wear 1.0 watches that may not be getting updated to Wear 2.0. This new support is not limited to just launchable applications, but also includes watch faces and complication data providers.

On the Play Store front, Google is removing the “Enhanced for Android Wear” badge from the listing of apps that combine together their Wear component with a mobile app.

Effective January 18, 2018, Google wants developers to unbundle their Wear APK and upload separately as a multi-APK in order to qualify for the badge. Additionally, this will also qualify apps to be featured in curated collections.

While this effort aids devices that are still on Android Wear 1.0, the big push seems to be improving the app and watch face selection for those who pair their watches with iOS.

This is critical to providing apps not only to our Android users, but also iOS users – which is increasingly important as we continue to expand our diverse ecosystem of watches and users.

