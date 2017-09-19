An Android Oreo ROM is now available for the Nexus 4, because why not

One of the best things about Android is how flexible it can be, and that especially applies to the hard work of talented developers bringing newer versions of Android to older devices. Now, someone has made Android Oreo available for the 5-year old Nexus 4.

XDA noticed that developer Ziyan today released an experimental Android Oreo ROM for the Nexus 4. As you might expect, there are a lot of bugs and broken features, but the developer reports that “things mostly work.” One radio which is definitely broken is NFC, so he recommends disabling it.

Google’s Nexus 4 was released back in 2012, meaning major updates dropped off the map by 2014, leaving the phone on Android Lollipop. Now, 5 years later we’re on Oreo, and basically nothing except the Pixels run on Google’s latest OS.

Obviously, it’s unlikely anyone with a Nexus 4 is still using it as their daily driver, but it’s still great to see developers are still offering support after Google has dropped it.

