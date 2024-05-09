 Skip to main content

Google removes Pixel 5G country availability list

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 9 2024 - 4:30 am PT
5 Comments

With the Pixel 8a unveil this week, Google appears to have taken down the “5G on your Pixel” website.

Since the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G, Google has offered a list of countries where 5G is supported. The list was last updated around March to bring the total count to 38. For reference, the Pixel is sold in 23 countries. 

AustraliaGermanyLithuaniaSlovakia
AustriaGreeceLuxembourgSlovenia
BelgiumHungaryNetherlandsSpain
CanadaIcelandNew ZealandSweden
CroatiaIndiaNorwaySwitzerland
Czech RepublicIrelandPolandTaiwan
DenmarkItalyPortugalUnited Kingdom
EstoniaJapanPuerto RicoUnited States
FinlandLatviaRomania
FranceLiechtensteinSingapore
Google Store + India in bold

A Reddit thread (u/the_john19) points out how pixel.withgoogle.com/5G/ is no longer available. When the change first happened, trying to visit that page — or g.co/pixel/networkinfo — took people to the Pixel Simulator homepage. 

Late on Wednesday, Google redirected it to a support article: Understand 5G compatibility & roaming on Pixel phones.

This page does not have an equivalent country list and just has this line: “Ask your carrier about its 5G area, speeds, and support for your phone model. Only some carriers offer 5G service. Their 5G areas may be in smaller areas than their other services.”

People have long complained that Pixel 5G availability is not universal, with certification and testing presumably holding things back. That remains the case today.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

