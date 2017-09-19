Sony’s Xperia XZ1 is now available for too much money in the US, but with Android Oreo

Sony doesn’t really make a big deal about releasing smartphones in the United States, but it still makes them all available at one point or another. Today, the company is launching its latest flagship stateside, and for way too much cash.

The Sony Xperia XZ1 runs flagship specs with a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM, a 19MP rear camera, 13MP front camera, and 64GB of storage. The phone also has IP68 protection from dust and water, a 5.2-inch 1080p display, and Sony’s awesome 960fps ultra-slow motion recording.

One notable point about the XZ1 is that it is one of the first Android phones on the market running on top of Android Oreo. It still ships with Sony’s skin over top of Google’s OS, but regardless, it’s still nice to see the latest version of Android on a new release.

However, I honestly can’t say that’s worth the $699 Sony asks for it, especially since Sony’s fingerprint sensor is disabled in the US. That said, if you’re interested in purchasing it, Sony is offering the phone through Amazon, Best Buy, and other major outlets in the US starting today.

