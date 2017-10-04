Google Pixel 2 XL specs: Minimal bezels, dual front-facing speakers, $850 price tag, more

As expected, Google unveiled two new Pixel smartphones today: the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. While the smaller of the two handsets did get a small design tweak around back, it keeps the large bezels found around the display. The Pixel 2 XL, on the other hand, received a major upgrade, now with smaller bezels and dual front-facing speakers. Here are the Google Pixel 2 XL’s official specs…

Full hardware specifications for Google’s Pixel 2 XL:

Google Pixel 2 XL Specification Android version Android 8.0 Oreo w/ Google UI Screen size 6-inch pOLED Resolution 2880×1440 pixels PPI 538 ppi Primary camera 12.2MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixels, OIS, EIS, PDAF, LDAF Front camera 8MP, f/2.4, 1.4μm pixels, fixed focus Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Storage 64GB or 128GB Expandable storage up to N/A RAM 4GB Battery 3,520mAh (nonremovable) Ports USB Type-C Weight 175 g Dimensions 157.9 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm Other features IP67 water and dust resistant, rear-facing fingerprint sensor, dual front-facing speakers, Bluetooth 5.0, Hi-Fi codecs, Active Edge, USB-PD, 18W rapid Charging Color options Black & White (Panda), Just Black Carrier availability Shipping on October 17 Base price off-contract ~$850 In-box accessories TBD

