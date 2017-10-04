Google Pixel 2 XL specs: Minimal bezels, dual front-facing speakers, $850 price tag, more

As expected, Google unveiled two new Pixel smartphones today: the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. While the smaller of the two handsets did get a small design tweak around back, it keeps the large bezels found around the display. The Pixel 2 XL, on the other hand, received a major upgrade, now with smaller bezels and dual front-facing speakers. Here are the Google Pixel 2 XL’s official specs…
UAG Cases
Learn more about the Google Pixel 2 XL
- Google Pixel 2 XL officially announced
- This is likely the Pixel 2’s redesigned Google app w/ new tabs [Gallery]
- More Pixel 2 renders appear in Best Buy ad, Home Mini apparently free w/ pre-order
- New leaks show off the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, point to staggered release
- New Google Pixel 2 XL leak shows the ‘bezel-light’ design, confirms Pixel Launcher changes
Full hardware specifications for Google’s Pixel 2 XL:
|Google Pixel 2 XL
|Specification
|Android version
|Android 8.0 Oreo w/ Google UI
|Screen size
|6-inch pOLED
|Resolution
|2880×1440 pixels
|PPI
|538 ppi
|Primary camera
|12.2MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixels, OIS, EIS, PDAF, LDAF
|Front camera
|8MP, f/2.4, 1.4μm pixels, fixed focus
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Storage
|64GB or 128GB
|Expandable storage up to
|N/A
|RAM
|4GB
|Battery
|3,520mAh (nonremovable)
|Ports
|USB Type-C
|Weight
|175 g
|Dimensions
|157.9 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm
|Other features
|IP67 water and dust resistant, rear-facing fingerprint sensor, dual front-facing speakers, Bluetooth 5.0, Hi-Fi codecs, Active Edge, USB-PD, 18W rapid Charging
|Color options
|Black & White (Panda), Just Black
|Carrier availability
|Shipping on October 17
|Base price off-contract
|~$850
|In-box accessories
|TBD
Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: