Google Pixel 2 XL specs: Minimal bezels, dual front-facing speakers, $850 price tag, more

Oct. 4th 2017

As expected, Google unveiled two new Pixel smartphones today: the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. While the smaller of the two handsets did get a small design tweak around back, it keeps the large bezels found around the display. The Pixel 2 XL, on the other hand, received a major upgrade, now with smaller bezels and dual front-facing speakers. Here are the Google Pixel 2 XL’s official specs…

Full hardware specifications for Google’s Pixel 2 XL:

Google Pixel 2 XL Specification
Android version Android 8.0 Oreo w/ Google UI
Screen size 6-inch pOLED
Resolution 2880×1440 pixels
PPI 538 ppi
Primary camera  12.2MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixels, OIS, EIS, PDAF, LDAF
Front camera 8MP, f/2.4, 1.4μm pixels, fixed focus
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Storage 64GB or 128GB
Expandable storage up to N/A
RAM 4GB
Battery 3,520mAh (nonremovable)
Ports USB Type-C
Weight 175 g
Dimensions 157.9 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm
Other features IP67 water and dust resistant, rear-facing fingerprint sensor, dual front-facing speakers, Bluetooth 5.0, Hi-Fi codecs, Active Edge, USB-PD, 18W rapid Charging
Color options Black & White (Panda), Just Black
Carrier availability Shipping on October 17
Base price off-contract ~$850
In-box accessories TBD

Google Pixel 2 XL

