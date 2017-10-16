The Google Pixel 2 has nearly twice as many volume steps for more precise control

Audio performance is a bit of a mixed bag on the Pixel 2. We now have front-facing speakers, but there’s no headphone jack. Quietly, though, Google also brought along another small audio feature. In short, Pixel 2 owners will have much more precise control over volume levels compared to just about every other Android phone.

The best gifts for Android users

Android typically offers 15 steps of volume control for media, 7 for notifications, and 6 for actual phone calls. As spotted by XDA, though, the Pixel 2 takes that up a notch to 25 steps.

Looking through the build.prop file on the Pixel 2 confirms this change, and it’s certainly a welcome one. While 15 steps keeps things quick and easy, it often leaves you wanting more with audio sometimes ending up being a bit too loud or too quiet.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen an adjustment of the default setting, though. LG’s V30 and V20, when using the Hi-Fi DAC, feature 75 steps of volume control as one example. XDA also says that the OnePlus 5 has 30 steps of volume control as well.

ro.config.media_vol_steps=25

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: