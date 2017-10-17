How to set up your Google Home Mini

With the Google Home Mini already shipping and being delivered, we figured now would be a good time to walk you through how to set up and get started with your new smart speaker. Thankfully, most of the setup process takes place within the Home app, which means the entire process just takes a few minutes.

UAG Cases

How to set up the Google Home Mini

Unbox your Google Home Mini, taking out the unit itself and its microUSB power cable Plug the Home Mini into the wall and wait for it to play a chime and say that it’s ready to be set up Download the Google Home application from the Play Store Open the Home application and sign in with your Google account Select the Devices icon in the top right corner of the display that looks like a television and speaker You should see your Google Home Mini at the top of the menu, offering to let you set it up. Tap on Set Up Follow the on-screen steps which will walk you through connecting the smart speaker to your Wi-Fi network, telling the application where the Home Mini will be placed within your house, setting up Google Assistant, connecting it to your music services, setting a default music service, and more You will know that your Google Home Mini is fully set up and ready to go when it plays a chime

Now that everything is working, try giving the Home Mini a command by saying “Ok Google” or “Hey Google” followed by a query. Remember that you can also change the speaker’s volume by either requesting it does so with a voice command or by tapping on either side of the unit itself.

Unfortunately, Google removed the touch-sensitive top layer of the device so you won’t be able to launch the Assistant by just touching it.

Learn more about the Google Home Mini

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: