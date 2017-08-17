How to use your Google Voice or Project Fi number for outgoing Google Home calls

First announced at I/O 2017, Google Home is now capable of placing outgoing phone calls. The best part about it is that if you use either Google Voice or Project Fi, you can have Home show your actual number on outgoing calls instead of the default unlisted option. Here’s how to do it…

How to use your Voice or Project Fi number for Google Home calls

Make sure that you’re using the same account Google Account for Assistant and Voice/Project Fi Launch Google Assistant by long pressing the Home button. Tap on the blue icon on the top right side of the interface Tap on the three dot menu button on the upper right corner of the display and select Settings Scroll down until you find the Calls option Here you can choose if you would like to use your Google Voice or Project Fi number as the outgoing phone number. You can also choose to have calls appear as unlisted

