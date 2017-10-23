‘Pay with Google’ makes it easy to pay online with any card tied to your Google account

In this day and age, it’s likely you have and use more than one credit or debit card. Odds are, you also have most of them tied to your Google account in one way or another, likely through Android Pay, Google Play, and the like. Today, Google is making it easier for you to pay online with any of those cards.

The best gifts for Android users

“Pay with Google” is a new program which integrates with apps and websites in Chrome to make checking out a lot more simple. Instead of inputting your card information for every new service, simply add it to Google and select “Pay with Google” at checkout.

When you pay with Google, you can use any of the credit or debit cards you’ve added to your Google Account from products like Google Play, YouTube, Chrome or Android Pay. Google sends the merchant your payment info and shipping address using the information from your account—no typing required. Then, the merchant will handle all the details just like any other purchase.

For now, this functionality is limited to Google’s Chrome browser and Android apps, but the company is only starting with Chrome and “plan[s] to bring this experience to other browsers as well.”

Google has already partnered with a selection of retailers and services online to kick off this program. This includes several popular services such as Airbnb, EAT24, Instacart, StubHub, and more.

Google also wants to make this functionality easy for developers, so it has already made documents available to let app developers start integrating “Pay with Google” into their apps and websites. It has also partnered with an array of payment providers to make things as easy as possible.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: