‘Reserve with Google’ gets easier set up and new tools ahead of expansion to restaurants and more countries

An extremely powerful tool for businesses is their listing on Google Search. Not only do customers turn here for directions, hours of operation, and general information, but it’s often the only place they turn. Over the summer, Google added “Reserve with Google” to make this tool even more powerful, and now that program is getting an upgrade.

In a blog post today, Google has gone over a handful of changes to the “Reserve with Google” program that extends who can use the service and makes it even easier to get started.

In the My Business portal, business owners can easily sign up to accept bookings through Google and sign up with one of the supported scheduling providers. If your business is already set up with one of those providers, Google has already enabled bookings on your search listing.

This program currently only works with fitness and beauty businesses, but it’s expanding soon to other categories. Google says that the program will be “headed to other countries and business categories soon.”

As pointed out by VentureBeat, this includes restaurants. Google’s refreshed list of supported providers shows off “Bookatable,” a European online restaurant booking service.

