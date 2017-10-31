Review: Under Armour’s Made for Google Protect Verge cases for the Pixel 2 & 2 XL [Gallery]

When I think of Under Armour, sporting goods and other athletic wear comes to mind, not phone cases. However, after spending a couple of days with the Protect Verge case, it’s clear to me that Under Armour could have one of the best cases for the Pixel 2, but some refinements should be made…

UAG Cases

The Under Armour (UA) Protect Verge is a hard shell case that features a clear/see-through backing, a hard rubber edge, and a shock resistant bumper that sits on top of the left and right sides as well as all four corners of the product. Together, these three layers are meant to protect your Pixel 2 from sustaining any damage when dropped onto concrete from a maximum height of eight feet.

Inserting the handset into the Protect Verge case is pretty easy thanks to the rubber edge being hard, but not too rigid. The side also adds a lip to the front of the case to protect the display’s glass when setting the device down face first.

With the Pixel 2 and the Protect Verge in hand, there are some immediate pros and cons. The first positive aspect is that the cutout for the USB-C port is the perfect size for all of my charging cables. Secondly, the power and volume buttons have a nice texture, making them are easy to press and also easy to locate. I wouldn’t say they’re better than the buttons found on Speck cases, but are miles better than those found on OtterBox products.

The most prominent con I experienced had to do with the shock resistant bumper. While it’s grippy and feels good in the hand, the corners are sharp and point slightly upward. This might be me nitpicking, but it made the case feel like less of a polished product. Lastly, as with almost every case with a clear back, the Protect Verge picks up and shows every single fingerprint smudge.

So, should you purchase the Under Armor Protect Verge case for your Pixel 2? If you like how it looks (including the giant UA logo located at the top of the see-through panel) and can live with the cons I listed above, I say yes. This case feels good in the hand, will protect your brand new smartphone from most damage, and isn’t as expensive as others we have reviewed so far (see below). Also, the Protect Verge is compatible with UA’s line of “Connect” mounts so that you can place your Pixel 2 almost anywhere.

Purchase the Under Armour Protect Verge case made for the Pixel 2 for $40 |

Purchase the Under Armour Protect Verge case made for the Pixel 2 XL for $40 |

CHECK OUT OTHER MADE FOR GOOGLE PRODUCTS |

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: