Review: InvisibleShield’s Made for Google tempered glass screen protectors for the Pixel 2 & 2 XL [Gallery]

In addition to phone cases, the Made for Google program includes screen protectors from InsivibleShield to help protect your brand new Pixel 2. The thing is, though, these tempered glass screen protectors could use some improvements, especially with its $50 price tag…

When you open the InvisibleShield’s glass+ or glass curve packaging, you will find everything you need to clean your Pixel 2 and properly install the screen protector. This includes a microfiber cloth, a wet wipe, and stickers to help remove any pesky dust that won’t come off. I also recommend having a can of compressed air nearby to help keep dirt and lint off of your display before installing the piece of tempered glass.

With the Pixel 2 and 2 XL, there, unfortunately, aren’t too many markers on the front of the handset to use as a guide for aligning the screen protector. When I installed it on the Pixel 2 XL, I eyeballed its alignment around the display itself and finetuned the placement using the front-facing camera and the speaker at the bottom of the device.

Once you’re happy with its placement, you either press down in the center of the glass on for the smaller Pixel 2 and let the adhesive go to work on its own or place pressure on the edges for the Pixel 2 XL.

The main reason to buy and use a screen protector is to protect the phone’s actual glass display from being scratched or cracked, and these InvisibleShield products do just that. The company touts that its tempered glass screen protects are fingerprint/smudge resistant, but I’m not so sure if that’s entirely true as it seems to show fingerprint smudges every time I touch the phone.

As far as how the glass feels, and this is subjective, it feels pretty smooth. It isn’t as nice as just using the Pixel 2’s display itself, but it’s miles better than a plastic option. Clarity is also not a problem. You can easily tell that you’re looking through an additional piece of glass, but it doesn’t take away from the viewing experience.

I, personally, have two main complaints about these tempered glass screen protectors. The first is just an annoyance, and that is how thick the glass itself is. Whenever I swipe in from one of the sides or from the top, my finger always makes contact with the edge of the glass due to it being so much taller than the display below it.

The second problem that I had is that no matter how much finagling I did, I could not get rid of a slight air gap on the left and right sides of the display. It isn’t too noticeable in most instances, but just like in the photo below, it’s incredibly apparent on white backgrounds.

Thankfully, if you either don’t like tempered glass screen protectors or the air gap is a non-starter for you, InvisibleShield does sell film protectors. These should fit the Pixel 2 better, they won’t be as thick, and they are a lot cheaper to purchase. These “HD” plastic screen protectors cost $20 for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

So, would I recommend the InvisibleShield tempered glass screen protectors? Yes, if you’re looking to buy one for the smaller Google Pixel 2. If you have the Pixel 2 XL, I would be hesitant. As I mentioned, I had issues with the air gap found where the display slightly curves. If you aren’t as picky as I am, this shouldn’t be a big problem and shouldn’t stop you from buying it.

