How to use Google Pixel Buds to translate foreign languages in real-time

While the Pixel Buds are primarily meant to be used as Bluetooth headphones, Google did include a feature that allows them to translate over 40 different languages in real-time. Here’s how to use it, just as long as it’s paired with a Pixel or Pixel 2…

Make sure your Pixel Buds are set up and paired properly to your Google Pixel or Pixel 2 Download Google Translate from the Google Play Store. Keep the phone out and unlocked Place the Pixel Buds into your ears Touch and hold on the right earbud and say “Google, help me speak <language>“. Remove your finger from the earbud Your Pixel or Pixel 2 will launch the Google Translate application automatically Tap and hold on the right earbud again and speak in your language. Lift your finger when you’re done and your phone will provide a written and vocal translation for someone else to understand To reply, the recipient must tap on the microphone button on the smartphone and speak the foreign language into the device The message will be translated on the application and spoken into the Pixel Buds

