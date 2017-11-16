How to use Google Pixel Buds to translate foreign languages in real-time

While the Pixel Buds are primarily meant to be used as Bluetooth headphones, Google did include a feature that allows them to translate over 40 different languages in real-time. Here’s how to use it, just as long as it’s paired with a Pixel or Pixel 2…
How to use Pixel Buds’ real-time language translation feature |
- Make sure your Pixel Buds are set up and paired properly to your Google Pixel or Pixel 2
- Download Google Translate from the Google Play Store. Keep the phone out and unlocked
- Place the Pixel Buds into your ears
- Touch and hold on the right earbud and say “Google, help me speak <language>“. Remove your finger from the earbud
- Your Pixel or Pixel 2 will launch the Google Translate application automatically
- Tap and hold on the right earbud again and speak in your language. Lift your finger when you’re done and your phone will provide a written and vocal translation for someone else to understand
- To reply, the recipient must tap on the microphone button on the smartphone and speak the foreign language into the device
- The message will be translated on the application and spoken into the Pixel Buds
