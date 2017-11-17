Project Fi launches new referral challenge w/ Chromecast & Android One Moto X4 prizes

Over the past year, Google’s Project Fi MVNO has made use of various referral programs to attract new subscribers, as well as reward existing ones. The latest “Fi it Forward” challenge offers a chance to win a Chromecast and an Android One Moto X4.

This contest runs for a month, beginning today and ending on December 17th. As usual, each referral gets both the referer and the referee a $20 Fi allowance towards their monthly bill. This particular contest caps those credits at 25 per user.

Referrals have to be active for over 30 days in order to count towards both the credit and the prizes. This time it is a Chromecast after two credits, with seven nabbing the Android One Moto X4 that launched just last month.

Google is also offering a third prize of sorts that sees them making a $50,000 donation at the end of the period to the Information Technology Disaster Resource Center (ITDRC).

We’re thrilled to see organizations like the ITDRC harness the power of communications technology to make a meaningful difference in crisis response and recovery, and we’re grateful to come together as a community to support their initiatives.

Existing subscribers that want to participate have to explicitly enter the contest by heading to the “Share the Fi Love” tab on the Fi site when signed in and enter. Afterwards, they will receive a unique referral code to link out with.

Google notes that this contest is first rolling out on desktop, though a banner should be making its way to the mobile app as well.

