Huawei expands availability for the Honor 7X outside of China, will come to the US

After unveiling the device in China a little over a month ago, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has today expanded the announcement of the Honor 7X to the rest of the world.

As you’d expect, the specifications aren’t changing just because of the added regions. Like with previous generations, Honor likes to play off of the current trend in the smartphone market, and right now, that’s “bezel-light” 18:9 displays. The Honor 7X has an 18:9, 2160×1080 FHD 5.93-inch display front and center, branded the “FullView” display.

Under the hood, the Honor 7X also includes a newer Kirin 659 chipset. Android Central, who has already had some hands-on time with a unit destined for the UK, has also confirmed some of the specifications for that region. For one, there will be 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, microSD slot, and Android Nougat out of the box. That comes paired with EMUI 5.1 as well.

The Honor 7X also packs a dual-camera setup on the rear with a primary 16MP sensor and a secondary 2MP sensor dedicated to capturing depth information for Portrait Mode. There’s also an 8MP camera up front.

Lastly, the Honor 7X packs a respectable 3,340 mAh battery, but it still uses microUSB for charging. That was a complaint a year ago on the 6X, and it’s even more disappointing to see now that USB-C is being so widely adopted.

While we still don’t have any pricing or availability information outside of what was provided for China, Honor has confirmed this device will be extending to other regions of the world, and that includes the United States. More information on that will be available on December 5th.

