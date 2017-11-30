Google Duo 23 removes work on camera effects, preps audio/video messages [APK Teardown]

With the last update to Google Duo, we were able to activate and demo a screen sharing feature. Version 23 of Duo is now rolling out and work continues on the audio/video messages feature. Meanwhile, camera effects have been removed, while something called “Drishti” has been added in its place.

About APK Teardowns: In this ‘APK teardown,’ we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that was uploaded to the Play Store. When an app (or an APK, to be specific, in the case of Android apps) is decompiled, we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. With that in mind, read on.

Audio/video messages

Work is still underway on the audio and video messaging feature with Duo now adding a “Re-record” button. Another string adds text that suggests users leave a message if the person they are trying to reach is unavailable.

<string name=”button_re_record_message”>Re-record</string> <string name=”callee_unavailable_message”>”This person isn’t available. Leave a message.”</string>

Drishti processing effect

For several versions now, Duo featured strings for white balance, exposure compensation, and color effects. The latter included filters like sepia, blackboard, and aqua.

In version 23, strings related to those features have been removed, though something called a “Drishti processing effect” has been added. Notably, Drishti is the Sanskrit word for “sight.” However, it’s unclear whether this feature directly replaces the removed ones as Drishti does not seem to be a personalization feature.

The effect has three settings: none, auto, and manual. In enabling the latter two options, we have not been able to notice any difference in terms of image quality or effects.

<string name=”pref_drishti_processing_effect_default”>none</string> <string name=”pref_drishti_processing_effect_dlg”>Enter drishti processing effect</string> <string name=”pref_drishti_processing_effect_key”>drishti_processing_effect_preference</string> <string name=”pref_drishti_processing_effect_title”>Drishti processing effect</string>

<string-array name=”drishtiProcessingEffects”> <item>none</item> <item>bcs_adjust_auto</item> <item>bcs_adjust_manual</item> </string-array>

Dylan contributed to this article

