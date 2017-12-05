9to5Toys Lunch Break: Bose QC25 NC Headphones $175, Seagate 8TB Hard Drive $150, Philips Wake-up Light $87, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Bose QC25 acoustic noise cancelling headphones now $175 (Reg. $250)

Add 8TB of storage to your Mac’s Time Machine for $150 (Reg. $190)

Philips Colored Sunrise Wake-up Light jump starts your morning: $87 (Reg. $109)

Review: VIZIO’s Chromecast-enabled M-Series 4K TV is a living room star under $700

MORE NEW DEALS:

Amazon’s 2nd-gen Echo is back to $80 shipped for a limited time (Reg. $100)

NEW PRODUCTS:

Mikme is a truly wireless microphone that has studio quality recording abilities

Capcom unveils Mega Man 11 for Nintendo Switch/PS4/Xbox One [Video]

The best baby carriers for parents on the go this holiday season from $45

Nike’s upcoming flagship New York location will utilize your iPhone to find shoes, more