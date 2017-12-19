Some Google Pixel 2/2 XL owners reporting that included headphone adapters don’t work

One of the things Google changed about the Pixel 2 from the original that fans didn’t like was the removal of the headphone jack. Google thankfully does include an adapter in the box, but some owners of the phone are reporting that their adapters simply aren’t working.

First spotted by Android Police, a handful of Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners are amassing on Google’s Product Forums, claiming that the USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack included in the box isn’t working. Needless to say, that would be incredibly frustrating, especially when the music that’s supposed to be heading to the adapter is simply coming through the speakers.

These users do report that rebooting the phone or switching to safe mode temporarily solves the problem, but that’s a lot of work to do for something as simple as listening to music. It could easily be that some of Google’s adapters are shipping out defective, or that other apps on these units are causing the problem.

Regardless, Google is playing nice with customers, offering free replacements for the adapter. If you’ve been affected by this problem, let us know in the comments!

