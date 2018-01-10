Anker’s Zolo unveils gorgeous, radial Model Zero smart speaker with Google Assistant

Lost in the fray to the fancy new Smart Displays are more conventional speakers launching with Google Assistant. At CES 2018, Anker’s Zolo brand might have just unveiled the best looking one yet with the Model Zero.

The Model Zero is circular in shape and stands vertical with an oval cutout up top. Besides delivering an iconic look, this loop doubles as a handle with Anker considering this a “Portable Home Speaker.” Within, there are a series of media controls, including for adjusting volume, while the rest are located on the exterior metal rim.

This radial shape “creates the optimal angle for the high-end drivers to deliver superior sound performance,” according to Anker, with one teardown shot showing five large speakers on the front side.

Beyond the brushed aluminum of the exterior and handle, everything else is bathed in a woven fabric cover. Contributing to the premium look are color options that include either a black or white fabric, with silver, bronze, and gold brush metal options.

The Google Assistant is built into the Model Zero with four white lights denoting activity on the front of the speaker. Always listening for the “Hey Google” hotword to take smart home and music commands, the speaker also supports Google Cast.

Other details, like pricing and battery life, on the Model Zero are forthcoming with Anker noting a fall 2018 launch.

