OnePlus investigating reports of credit card fraud from recent website customers

Any time your finances are messed with, it can be a shock, especially if you check your account and find a massive balance you weren’t responsible for. Now, it’s been discovered that some OnePlus customers are going through credit card fraud after making purchases from the company’s website.

A poll recently posted in OnePlus’ forums asks if customers have seen fraudulent activity on their cards recently, and over 70 people confirmed they had, the majority having also purchased items from OnePlus in the past 2 months.

Obviously, this is a bit disconcerting for anyone who has interacted with OnePlus, especially since the company just recently launched a brand new smartphone with the OnePlus 5T. Today, OnePlus handed a statement to Android Police regarding the issue, sharing that it is investigating the problem.

At OnePlus, we take information privacy extremely seriously. Over the weekend, members of the OnePlus community reported cases of unknown credit card transactions occurring on their credit cards post purchase from oneplus.net. We immediately began to investigate as a matter of urgency, and will keep you updated. This FAQ document will be updated to address questions raised.

OnePlus assures that its finance handling services are designed to protect card details, as information is sent directly to a “PCI-DSS-compliant payment processing partner” over an encrypted connection. Despite that and the HTTPS protocol on OnePlus.net, Fidus still mentions that there is a brief window where the details can be taken.

Hopefully, OnePlus and its partners will be able to sort this out quickly. In the meantime, if you’ve been affected, make sure to call up your credit card provider and get the fraudulent charges reversed.

