Lenovo is including its standalone Daydream headset in classroom VR kits starting this Spring

Google’s Daydream VR is set to take on a big new project this year with the debut of standalone headsets, and that starts with the Mirage Solo from Lenovo. After arriving at CES 2018, Lenovo is planning to bring the Mirage Solo not only to the living room, but also the classroom…

The best gifts for Android users

Starting later this spring, Lenovo’s new Virtual Reality Classroom kit will be available to US schools to bring “virtual field trips” to students. The center of this experience is the Mirage Solo headset running on Google’s Daydream VR platform.

Lenovo Virtual Reality Classroom focuses on delivering a robust teaching and learning VR experience and aims to create a blended learning environment that is content-rich, immersive, and easy-to-use. Lenovo Virtual Reality Classroom contains pre-loaded software filled with rich content, and the package includes a commercial warranty, premier-level support and professional development.

The goal of this new kit is to make learning in the classroom more immersive and enjoyable. Included in the kit, schools get the Mirage Solo (in varying quantities), a Lenovo Tab 4 PLUS 10-inch Android tablet, Ruckus R510 commercial router, custom cart or case for transporting and charging the hardware, professional instruction videos and lesson plans, as well as a special warranty with enhanced support and advanced exchange.

The headsets themselves will come pre-paired to the included router (optional), and loaded with over 700 Google Expedition VR experiences, as well as exclusive Jane Goodall “Wild Immersion” content.

Teachers can bring STEM lessons to life through this immersive learning and take students on biodiversity journeys through Africa, Asia, the Amazon, and more. Together, with Google Expeditions and the Jane Goodall “Wild Immersion” content, teachers can use Lenovo Virtual Reality Classroom for nearly every subject. “Stopping points” along the way allow time for teachers to comment and to answer questions from students, and talking points for the teacher pop up on the provided tablet. In addition, teachers will have support for the VR experience with an online community of lesson plans. The Daydream app store has hundreds more apps teachers can download to support their lessons in the classroom.

Lenovo’s Virtual Reality Classroom kit will be available starting in April for US schools (fall 2018 for Canada) and will be priced at $2,899 for a 3-student pack. 10-student and 24-student packs will also be available, but pricing isn’t known on those.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: