How to listen to white noise using Google Home

Sometimes it’s hard to fall asleep in a silent room. Thankfully, if you have a Google Home nearby, you can ask it to play white noise. Here’s how to not only have your Home play background noise but also a list of all of the different types of white noise you can fall to sleep to…

Steps to listening to white noise using Google Home

Set up your Google Home Ask Home to play white noise

1. Set up your Google Home

If you already own a Google Home, you can skip straight to step #2. If you’ve just purchased a Home, you should read our Android Basics on setting it up. Afterwards, put your smart speaker somewhere near your bed so that it’s close enough to hear you give it commands.

2. Ask Home to play white noise

Now that you have your Home set up and ready to go, all you need to do is say is something like “Ok Google, play white noise.” ‘White noise’ can be swapped out for other types of background audio.

Below is a list, curated by The Verge, of all of the different background noise that you can request from your Google Home:

Relaxing sounds

Nature sounds

Water sounds

Running water sounds

Outdoor sounds

Babbling brook sounds

Oscillating fan sounds

Fireplace sounds

Forest sounds

Country sounds

Ocean sounds

Rain sounds

River sounds

Thunderstorm sounds

White noise

While some report that the Google Home will only play audio for an hour period, I have (accidentally) had the thunderstorm sound play for over two hours. Your experience may vary.

