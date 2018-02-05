OnePlus 5T arrives in ‘Lava Red’ in the US and Europe for $559 [Video]

After releasing and quickly running out of the “Sandstone White” OnePlus 5T, the company was quickly left with nothing more than the standard Black variant yet again. However, after going on sale overseas last year, OnePlus is now bringing the “Lava Red” OnePlus 5T to more markets.

The OnePlus 5T in Lava Red is certainly a striking color variant. The bright red color reflects light in a subtle way, really making the phone stand out. Like the standard OnePlus 5T, there’s an all-metal build with a matte texture and black accents (like the bezels around the screen).

Specs and pricing remain the same on this color as well. You’ll get 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a dual-camera setup, rear fingerprint sensor, and 6-inch 18:9 AMOLED display. Under the hood, there’s also that same Snapdragon 835 processor and a 3,000 mAh battery. The phone still ships with Nougat, but Oreo is now available immediately following setup.

The new variant is available for purchase now from OnePlus’ online store. The same $559 price applies, as this variant is only available in the 8GB/128GB configuration. To go along with the release, OnePlus also has a new ad available featuring Emily Ratajkowski.