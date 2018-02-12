How to automatically post your Instagram photos as full images on Twitter using IFTTT

When you post photos on your Instagram account, there are options to share the images with your other social media accounts, including Twitter. Unfortunately, when you share them this way, all it does is tweet out an Instagram link. Using IFTTT, you can have your actual Instagram photos automatically shared on Twitter. Here’s how…

UAG Cases

Steps to posting your Instagram photos on Twitter using IFTTT

Download IFTTT and create an account Link Instagram and Twitter accounts Enable the IFTTT applet & enjoy

1. Download IFTTT and create an account

The first thing you need to do is download the IFTTT application for free from the Play Store. Next, open the app and either sign up for an account (you can also use Google or Facebook) or sign into your account if you already have one.

If you want, you can also do this through your web browser. Just head on over to IFTTT.com and follow the exact same steps.

2. Link Instagram and Twitter accounts

Now you have to grant IFTTT access to your Instagram and Twitter accounts. To do this, open the app and tap on the search icon in the bottom navigation bar. From this tab, use the search box to locate the Instagram or Twitter cards.

When you select either of them, you should see a Connect button. Choosing this will walk you through signing into your accounts and granting access. When it’s done successfully, the Connect button will be gone and you can enable different applets.

Use the images below to help if you get lost along the way.

3. Enable the IFTTT applet & enjoy

With everything set up, you can now enable the applet that does all of the heavy lifting. You can either tap here to go directly to the pre-made applet or search for ‘Tweet your Instagrams as native photos on Twitter.’

If you used the link, you should see the applet. Select the Turn on toggle, give the app a couple of seconds to enable everything, and you should then see ‘Success’ flash on your screen.

If you manually searched for the applet, you should see results from multiple users. I recommend using the one created by Instagram itself. Again, once you’re in the applet, all you need to do is toggle it on.

As long as you did everything correctly and IFTTT didn’t run into any issues, your Instagram photos should now be automatically shared to your Twitter account. Just remember to toggle off the option in the Instagram account to share with Twitter the next time you go to share an image.

If you have any questions, make sure to leave them in the comment section below or hit me up on Twitter.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: