Lamborghini is bringing Android Auto to four models, including the 2018 Aventador S

In the past couple of years, car makers have really started to adopt Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, making it easier for customers to safely interact with their media, maps, and messages while behind the wheel. Now, luxury car maker Lamborghini is bringing Auto to its Aventador S, along with three other models.

The 2017 version of the Aventador S already packed support for Apple’s CarPlay, so it’s great to see the 2018 update packing Android Auto right along with it. This is notable for Android Auto, as the Aventador S is the most expensive vehicle with the functionality on the market, as Android Police points out.

Along with the Aventador, Lamborghini is also bringing Android Auto to limited Centenario vehicles through a software update, as well as the 2019 Huracán and Urus.

Of course, it’s not like having Android Auto was ever going to be a make or break deal on any Lamborghini, but I guess it’s nice to have the option. Thankfully, there are still hundreds of far more affordable cars with Android Auto for the rest of us.

