Google Pixel Buds prep Double Tap for next track & Triple Tap/in-ear detection to sleep [APK Insight]

The latest beta version (7.23) of the Google app is rolling out this afternoon and it reveals a number of upcoming features for Pixel Buds. Namely, users will be able to customize controls like Double Tap, while a new Triple Tap gesture addresses a common complaint of these Google Assistant headphones.

Nintendo Switch

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Customize Double Tap

Currently, double tapping on the right earbud begins listing Google Assistant notifications, as well as pausing the Assistant when it’s speaking.

Users may soon be able to customize that gesture and use it to skip to the next track when listening to music.

<string name=”bisto_device_double_tap_assistant_mode”>Check notifications</string> <string name=”bisto_device_double_tap_assistant_mode_value”>assistant</string> <string name=”bisto_device_double_tap_dialog_title”>Customize Double Tap</string> <string name=”bisto_device_double_tap_next_mode”>Next track</string> <string name=”bisto_device_double_tap_next_mode_value”>next</string> <string name=”bisto_device_double_tap_pref_title”>Customize Double Tap</string>

In-ear detection + Triple Tap gesture

For several versions now, the Google app has been working on a “Smart detection” feature for Pixel Buds that would pause music when you have removed the right earbud from your ear. This feature has been renamed to “In-ear detection,” while functionality has been changed to turn on/off Pixel Buds.

<string name=”smart_detection_apollo_message”>To put the Pixel Buds in sleep mode and automatically pause music, take the right earbud out of your ear. To wake them, place the right earbud back in your ear. <string name=”smart_detection_screen_title”>In-ear Detection</string>

Meanwhile, the above string also reveals a new “Triple Tap” command that can also be used to manually turn off the headphones. At the moment, headphones remain on until they are placed back in the charging case.

<string name=”bisto_device_ohd_pref_warning_body”>”Your headphones will now remain active until they are placed back inside the case or manually disconnected using the Bluetooth menu. Triple tapping the right earbud will continue to manually turn your Pixel Buds on and off.”</string> <string name=”bisto_device_ohd_pref_warning_tile”>In-ear detection disabled</string>

Sony’s Google Assistant-enabled headphones

Meanwhile, version 7.23 references the Google Assistant-enabled headphones Sony announced at CES in January. The company also announced how the virtual assistant would be arriving on older models through an update.

Today’s strings describe how users have to install a Sony companion app to get the Assistant up and running.

<string name=”first_ota_notification_button_install_sony”>INSTALL APP</string> <string name=”first_ota_notification_button_open_sony”>OPEN APP</string> <string name=”first_ota_notification_text_install_sony”>To get the Assistant on your headphones, install the Sony app on your phone</string> <string name=”first_ota_notification_text_open_sony”>To get the Assistant on your headphones, open the Sony app on your phone</string> <string name=”first_ota_notification_title”>Get the Google Assistant</string>

Dylan contributed to this article

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: