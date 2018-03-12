YouTube Music 2.23 preps SD card support and Incognito mode [APK Insight]

Recent updates to YouTube Music over the past few weeks have made the app more like Play Music in a sign that a revamp is in the works. Version 2.23 over the weekend continue this and hints at SD card support and an Incognito mode.

Nintendo Switch

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

SD card support

Like Play Music and the full YouTube app, version 2.23 hints at YouTube Music gaining support for storing files to an SD card. At the moment, offline downloads can only be stored on phones, but if YT Music is to evolve to a full music client, the extra storage — especially for music videos — would be useful for some.

<string name=”storage_name_for_phone”>phone</string> <string name=”storage_name_for_sdcard”>SD card</string>

Incognito mode

Version 13.01 of YouTube in January hinted at an Incognito mode. The strings are nearly identical to each other and makes sense given how the app already has the ability to pause, watch, and search history independently. Hopefully, this mode will not be buried in settings like the current one.

<string name=”turn_off_incognito”>Turn off Incognito</string>

Switch to official audio/video

YouTube is full of covers, and Music might soon suggest to users the official audio or video version from an artists channel when listening.

<string name=”atv_switch_overlay”>Switch to official audio</string> <string name=”pmv_switch_overlay”>Switch to official video</string>

TV integration

The full YouTube experience features a “Watch on TV” feature where users can control a smart TV app for the video network from their device. Version 2.23 hints at a similar “pair_with_tv” functionality coming to Music.

<string name=”mdx_pref_pair_with_tv_no_browser_to_show_help_page”>No browser available to open the help page.</string>

Dylan contributed to this article

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: