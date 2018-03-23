Download the ‘Come and play’ wallpapers Google created for the Pixel 2 [Gallery]

The Pixel 2 features a number of customizations both big and small that express Google’s take on Android. One of the more minor design flourishes are wallpapers, with Google Design today making available the bold “Come and play” series of wallpapers for anyone to download.

Exclusive to the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are a series of “Come and play” wallpapers that feature “a set of physical shapes inspired by Google.” These colorful and visually “eye-popping” images were surprisingly created by photographing actual, physical shapes and were not composed digitally.

Google has a neat behind-the-scenes gallery of this process. Designers Leta Sobierajski and Wade Jeffree noted how they “love the idea of working physically to create something digital.” Hand-painted with foam shapes, these wallpapers are arranged with wire against colorful backgrounds and then photographed.

On the Made by Google phones, there are nine images in total. Today, Google Design made available five of them in high-resolution phone (2880 x 2560) and desktop (2880 x 1600) crops.

