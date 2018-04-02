Samsung Galaxy S9 battery life is better on Snapdragon processors as Exynos tests show poor results

It’s pretty well-known at this point that Samsung’s phones vary on the internals based on where you live. In the States, you get the latest from Qualcomm, and pretty much everywhere else that’s traded out for Samsung’s own Exynos chipset. For the most part, differences between the two are minimal, but on the Galaxy S9, it seems like there’s a pretty big difference.

The best gifts for Android users

Generally speaking, Samsung’s Exynos processor has made the company’s phones better, both in terms of performance and battery life. A huge part of that is because Samsung directly makes the chipset , making it possible to better optimize the software. Some reports, though, seem to point towards the Snapdragon versions of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ being better in the long run.

Reports from Strategy Analytics (via Yonhap News) place Samsung’s Galaxy S9 in 6th place against other flagship smartphones. The phone lasted 26 hours and 52 minutes in the test, lagging far behind others such as last year’s LG G6 which manage to beat it out at 32 hours and 35 minutes. As Android Central points out, AnAndTech saw similar results. Where the Snapdragon version of the S9 lasted 10.48 hours while browsing the web on Wi-Fi, the Exynos variant lasted just 6.80 hours.

It seems those problems extend past the battery life as well. In a recent speed test, the Exynos model lagged well behind the Snapdragon model. There are a lot of factors that could be affecting both of these outcomes, but clearly, something is up with the Exynos 9810 in regards to Samsung’s optimization. Hopefully, future updates can help to close the gap.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: